Advent Camera Finished
Photo 1699

Advent Camera Finished

Remember I told you about his advent calendar, a build your own Rolleiflex camera? Construction finished today!

Fortunately, Santa gave Him a couple if 35mm, 24 exposure, fillums in his stocking, just need Tier 4 to end and some sunshine for it be used.

27th December 2020 27th Dec 20

ace
Photo Details

