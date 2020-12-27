Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1699
Advent Camera Finished
Remember I told you about his advent calendar, a build your own Rolleiflex camera? Construction finished today!
Fortunately, Santa gave Him a couple if 35mm, 24 exposure, fillums in his stocking, just need Tier 4 to end and some sunshine for it be used.
27th December 2020
27th Dec 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
April 1st 2020; Start of year five. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on...
2633
photos
182
followers
104
following
465% complete
View this month »
1692
1693
1694
1695
1696
1697
1698
1699
Latest from all albums
1695
1696
1697
865
58
866
1698
1699
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
27th December 2020 2:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
phoneography
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close