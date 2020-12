The Wadeway

Back to Langstone for a walk today, whilst the sun shone for a little while. This lady is walking on the wadeway, a raised path between Langstone and Hayling Island, which I always thought predated the Romans, but a bit of www searching finds the existing path to be mainly mid 14th Century. Amazing it still survives mostly intact and at very low spring tides can be safely traversed by the brave in wellies.



This is for the tag challenge ( My random tags were Colour, Boat and Path).