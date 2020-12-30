Previous
Paws by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1702

Paws

My friend had one of her photos chosen for the zoo calandar and her prize was two complimentary tickets and she gave one to me to accompany her today!

She's a regular visitor and knows the best routes, the animals' routines and where to stand for 'the shot'

This was the first photo I took of the day, couldn't believe my luck!
30th December 2020 30th Dec 20

JackieR

@30pics4jackiesdiamond
April 1st 2020; Start of year five. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on...
Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Lovely. A little bit bigger than Olive.
December 30th, 2020  
Mary Siegle ace
Magnificent animal, and what a great shot you got of it!
@wakelys Just a little bit bigger! 🤣
December 30th, 2020  
