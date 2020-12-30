Sign up
Photo 1702
Paws
My friend had one of her photos chosen for the zoo calandar and her prize was two complimentary tickets and she gave one to me to accompany her today!
She's a regular visitor and knows the best routes, the animals' routines and where to stand for 'the shot'
This was the first photo I took of the day, couldn't believe my luck!
30th December 2020
30th Dec 20
2
1
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
April 1st 2020; Start of year five. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on...
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
30th December 2020 10:57am
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely. A little bit bigger than Olive.
December 30th, 2020
Mary Siegle
ace
Magnificent animal, and what a great shot you got of it!
@wakelys
Just a little bit bigger! 🤣
December 30th, 2020
