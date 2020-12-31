Previous
2020 in 12 Favourites of Mine by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1703

2020 in 12 Favourites of Mine

Each month I choose my favourite and it's quite a varied selection this year.

I've really enjoyed taking part in challenges and have been fortunate to be short listed and won some this year. I've gained more confidence with doing selfies and chuffed to have been showcased by the 5+2 group. I am humbled to have been on the Top Twenty this year for the first time in my 5 years here.

It's been fun to take part in the 52 week challenge, most of which were done in the week; thank you Mel. My get pushed challengers have been inventive in pushing me, thank you all and Northy for pairing us up..
For two years now I've hosted the Share Your Own Favourite thread, thank you to all who post there each week.
I love being part of TheDarkroom, where 7 of us post a fortnightly theme in such different ways, such an inspirational group to be a member of, thank you all for your friendship ( and also my Pigmania friends, love our Mondays!).

THANK YOU mainly to you who follow me and comment, I do my best to reply to your lovely feedback and comments - apologies though if I've missed occasionally - as a result I grow as a photogger (and I find you inspirational so I copy a lot of you )

I've been fortunate and so far dodged The Virus, I've enjoyed more time with my biggest 365 supporter, known here as Him, without whom I wouldn't have half the photogging opportunites I have and he is my favourite critic.

If yo've read down this far...................... may 2021 be good to you.

31st December 2020 31st Dec 20

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
April 1st 2020; Start of year five. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on...
marlboromaam ace
Lovely selections! You've done a great job. May it be good to you as well.
December 31st, 2020  
summerfield ace
such varied shots and subjects. you have come a long way, my lady. congratulations on a job well done. as one person always writes: ACES!
December 31st, 2020  
Junko Y ace
What a great idea to take a look back at 2020. Despite the fact that our world is experiencing horrific times, you have managed to grow in your photography. You've certainly been engaged on 365!
December 31st, 2020  
JackieR ace
@m2016 @northy @fiveplustwo @skipt07 Thank you all for your weekly nudges, prompts and everything.
December 31st, 2020  
Wendy ace
Awesome collage here, Jackie!!
So well done!
Happy New Year to you too!
December 31st, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Great collage, Happy New Year to you Jackie.
December 31st, 2020  
