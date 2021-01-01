Don't Put ALL Your Eggs Together

Northy challenged me to do a flat-lay in a similar colour. When I bought my eggs I had this composition in mind and collected feathers too!
I did some photography housekeeping today. I backed-up 2020's photographs onto two external disc drives. I try to do this regularly through the year, a belt and braces system from when writing my dissertation all those years ago.(back then it was those 3" floppy discs!)
I cannot bring myself to delete all the photos stored on my lap-top, they date back to 2008 and are already on the disc drives. But I fear they are clogging up my laptop and making it very slow to to work.
I don't trust The Cloud and don't have time or inclination to transfer them up there anyway!
So onwards and forwards to 2021, this time next year Affinity will be my go-to for processing and if I delete PhotoscapeX from the lap-top ther'll be more space and no other option - but not quite yet!!
I ended up placing this on the floor, in the lounge by the window, under the Christmas tree to get the lighting I wanted!
Not sure this is what you had in find, but I quite like it. Thanks for the challenge, it was harder than anticipated- any critique and tips to imrove (i'ts too dark bottom left I think) very welcome.