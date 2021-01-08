Previous
New paints, new hobby, new skill (well not yet but maybe soon?). Taken with new lens - guessed the theme for this week??

Gosh week one of 52 week challenge, and retirement, has passed. So far so good.
moni kozi
This looks so beautiful.
January 8th, 2021  
Jacqueline ace
Looks good ....... Lavender?
January 8th, 2021  
Ellen Bogenschutz ace
Very pretty, nicely done, I think you have some experience.
January 8th, 2021  
JackieR ace
@theredcamera I honestly do not, not painted since school, but I copy YouTube, (didn't you post something similar recently?)
@jacqbb It is supposed to be, I'd followed a tutorial for flowers, roses, berries, mushrooms, trees- I only sort of got this one right!!
@monikozi and simple- but it's not!!
January 8th, 2021  
