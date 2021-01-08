Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1711
New
New paints, new hobby, new skill (well not yet but maybe soon?). Taken with new lens - guessed the theme for this week??
Gosh week one of 52 week challenge, and retirement, has passed. So far so good.
8th January 2021
8th Jan 21
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
April 1st 2020; Start of year five. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on...
2657
photos
190
followers
106
following
468% complete
View this month »
1704
1705
1706
1707
1708
1709
1710
1711
Latest from all albums
1707
1708
874
1709
1710
875
1711
876
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
8th January 2021 4:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
new
,
jrart
,
52wc-2021-w1
,
52jr21
moni kozi
This looks so beautiful.
January 8th, 2021
Jacqueline
ace
Looks good ....... Lavender?
January 8th, 2021
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
Very pretty, nicely done, I think you have some experience.
January 8th, 2021
JackieR
ace
@theredcamera
I honestly do not, not painted since school, but I copy YouTube, (didn't you post something similar recently?)
@jacqbb
It is supposed to be, I'd followed a tutorial for flowers, roses, berries, mushrooms, trees- I only sort of got this one right!!
@monikozi
and simple- but it's not!!
January 8th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
@jacqbb It is supposed to be, I'd followed a tutorial for flowers, roses, berries, mushrooms, trees- I only sort of got this one right!!
@monikozi and simple- but it's not!!