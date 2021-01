From my fossicking trips to the breached seawallm I now have four traditional Shippam's Paste jars- all different sizes and styles, a few bits of tile and some shiny broken bits. Its quite addictive turning over the seaweed and mud with the tow of a welly to see what turns up ( I must stress I don't excavate for these)To see that medicine bottle in all its glory pop over to TheDarkroom and let me know if I should keep it or not!!