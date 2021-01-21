Sign up
Photo 1724
Apple Striptease
Well I took my own advice and I much prefer this one to yesterday's
21st January 2021
21st Jan 21
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
April 1st 2020; Start of year five. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
21st January 2021 1:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mundane-apple
,
on black it looks rather like a duck
