Photo 1738
Balcony with a View
One from last month, but if I'd gone out today the scene would have been similar, dank, flat grey landscape of seascape when the tide's out
4th February 2021
4th Feb 21
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Started April1st 2016 Tagged get pushed challenges . Member of TheDarkroom,
2708
photos
192
followers
113
following
476% complete
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
8th January 2021 1:01pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
langstone
for-2021
Casablanca
ace
Murky day indeed! I like the curve of the water.
February 4th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
It's a great view even with the weather and low tide! It's a different aspect for me. =)
February 4th, 2021
Mallory
ace
I like how you composed this shot.
February 4th, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Nice compose shot, works so well in black and white.
February 4th, 2021
judith deacon
ace
Looks like a typical February image! Grey but a fascinating landscape.
February 4th, 2021
