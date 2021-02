Dough Tools

April asked me to invert a black and white scene.



No idea what that meant, but when on Eff-Inity turning pictures to BnW and sliding colour bars (that yellow bar is so powerful!!) I noticed an 'Invert' tool. so I've been clicking it after I've saved images.



I liked this one the most- so April I hope I've interpretted the challenge corrrectly??



Is there any other use for that 'invert' tool? I really should learn how to process with Affinity, but I have paints and felt-tips to play with and I don't get as cross with them