One Green Bottle

A few of my finds today fossicking. I wouldn't normally bring home a very broken bottle but this is locally made by a now defunct brewery in Emsworth which was established in the late1800s.



Mr Kinnell died in 1927 and I cannot find anymore information after that date about the brewery. Many of thier pubs are no longer in existence but a couple in the town are still there, now owned by the big conglomerate breweries.