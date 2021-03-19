Previous
Next
I'm Ready by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1781

I'm Ready

Next Week the Pigmania/Pass The Pigs gang will be celebrating Waffle Day by eating waffles and waffling on in between throws of pigs!

As it's also International Meteorological Day we will be outdoors in what ever weather ( Yeah right!! 3pm in March in the UK, my waffles will be flying around the garden, followed by the pigs!!)
19th March 2021 19th Mar 21

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Started April1st 2016 Tagged get pushed challenges . Member of TheDarkroom, Member of The Artsy Gang
487% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Sounds like fun, even though I don't have a clue. Real pigs or proverbial?
March 19th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise