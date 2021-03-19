Sign up
Photo 1781
I'm Ready
Next Week the Pigmania/Pass The Pigs gang will be celebrating Waffle Day by eating waffles and waffling on in between throws of pigs!
As it's also International Meteorological Day we will be outdoors in what ever weather ( Yeah right!! 3pm in March in the UK, my waffles will be flying around the garden, followed by the pigs!!)
19th March 2021
19th Mar 21
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Started April1st 2016 Tagged get pushed challenges . Member of TheDarkroom, Member of The Artsy Gang
Tags
rainbow2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Sounds like fun, even though I don't have a clue. Real pigs or proverbial?
March 19th, 2021
