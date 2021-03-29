Previous
Did He Take A Photograph? No!! by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1791

Did He Take A Photograph? No!!

Had a wonderful stroll in the sun, around the harbour away from the crowds who were also relishing a bit of freedom. Took our cameras, I took 30+ photos, he took one - on his 'phone!

