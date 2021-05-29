Sign up
Photo 1852
Maggie's White Coral Bells
White coral bells upon a slender stalk
Lily of the valley deck my garden walk
Oh, don't you wish that you could hear them ring
That will only happen when the fairies sing
29th May 2021
29th May 21
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
29th May 2021 9:34am
Tags
bob
,
lily of the valley
,
fossicked finds
,
mayhalf21
