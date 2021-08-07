Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1922
Gaussian Blur Garden
Not my garden, my friend's, and it's been battered by recent rains. Still looks lovely though.
Not sure how a Gaussian blur differs from any other blur- but it fits in with my alphabet quite nicely!
7th August 2021
7th Aug 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
3067
photos
203
followers
105
following
526% complete
View this month »
1915
1916
1917
1918
1919
1920
1921
1922
Latest from all albums
1041
1918
1042
1919
1920
91
1921
1922
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
DMC-SZ7
Taken
7th August 2021 12:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
aug21words
,
camerajackiealphabet
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close