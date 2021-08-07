Previous
Gaussian Blur Garden by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1922

Gaussian Blur Garden

Not my garden, my friend's, and it's been battered by recent rains. Still looks lovely though.

Not sure how a Gaussian blur differs from any other blur- but it fits in with my alphabet quite nicely!
JackieR

@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
