Photo 1930
OverExposed - 'Overflies
Doing overexposure on purpose is much harder than I anticipated.
15th August 2021
15th Aug 21
JackieR
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
3083
photos
206
followers
107
following
7
365
PENTAX K-70
15th August 2021 2:16pm
Public
aug21words
jralphabet21
