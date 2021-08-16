Previous
Portrait of a Pill Popper by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Portrait of a Pill Popper

I take one of these a day.

Thank goodness I'm old and get them free (after a working lifetime of paying tax) which in the long term saves the NHS money from looking after me by preventing future ill health.

This was, after all, Nye Bevan's vision for the NHS- preventative ill-health care. Don't think he quite had Statins, anti-hypertensives and Aspirin in mind though.
16th August 2021 16th Aug 21

Anne ace
Gross!!! Glad you are keeping well though Jackie!!
August 16th, 2021  
Carole Sandford ace
Nice clean tongue, if a little dry - only a nurse could say that!
Are you taking all three of those?
August 16th, 2021  
JackieR ace
@carole_sandford good grief no! Just the one. Tongue slightly doctored in Affinity
@365anne I am very naughty and often forget to take my little preventative pill- much like the one I took in my younger years!!
August 16th, 2021  
