Portrait of a Pill Popper

I take one of these a day.



Thank goodness I'm old and get them free (after a working lifetime of paying tax) which in the long term saves the NHS money from looking after me by preventing future ill health.



This was, after all, Nye Bevan's vision for the NHS- preventative ill-health care. Don't think he quite had Statins, anti-hypertensives and Aspirin in mind though.