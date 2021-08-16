Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1931
Portrait of a Pill Popper
I take one of these a day.
Thank goodness I'm old and get them free (after a working lifetime of paying tax) which in the long term saves the NHS money from looking after me by preventing future ill health.
This was, after all, Nye Bevan's vision for the NHS- preventative ill-health care. Don't think he quite had Statins, anti-hypertensives and Aspirin in mind though.
16th August 2021
16th Aug 21
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
3084
photos
206
followers
107
following
529% complete
View this month »
1924
1925
1926
1927
1928
1929
1930
1931
Latest from all albums
1927
1928
1048
1929
1049
1050
1930
1931
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
16th August 2021 11:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
aug21words
,
mundane-pill2
,
jralphabet21
,
darn it- i thought the pill thing was a macro challenge l!
Anne
ace
Gross!!! Glad you are keeping well though Jackie!!
August 16th, 2021
Carole Sandford
ace
Nice clean tongue, if a little dry - only a nurse could say that!
Are you taking all three of those?
August 16th, 2021
JackieR
ace
@carole_sandford
good grief no! Just the one. Tongue slightly doctored in Affinity
@365anne
I am very naughty and often forget to take my little preventative pill- much like the one I took in my younger years!!
August 16th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Are you taking all three of those?
@365anne I am very naughty and often forget to take my little preventative pill- much like the one I took in my younger years!!