Previous
Next
Busy Ashore Preparing to Launch by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1951

Busy Ashore Preparing to Launch

Another patrol boat duty, mirror calm water, minimal wind. I anticipated a lazy duty, but we finished by towing becalmed racers home. Saw a huge seal!
5th September 2021 5th Sep 21

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
534% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise