Photo 1951
Busy Ashore Preparing to Launch
Another patrol boat duty, mirror calm water, minimal wind. I anticipated a lazy duty, but we finished by towing becalmed racers home. Saw a huge seal!
5th September 2021
5th Sep 21
0
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
5th September 2021 10:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sep21words
