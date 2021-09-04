Sign up
Photo 1950
Boo!
These masks give me the heebie-jeebies, but I bought a cheap one for an artist challenge. It hangs in the wardrobe, and scares the sh*t out of me when I slide open the door.
4th September 2021
4th Sep 21
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Tags
sep21words
