OOFOP by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2104

OOFOP

Out of focus on purpose-honestly! Last of the abstracts of this week's subject, little reveal tomorrow.

What to do next week................... randomenss calls I think
5th February 2022 5th Feb 22

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
katy ace
Definitely abstract and brilliant art. Looking forward to the reveal.
February 5th, 2022  
