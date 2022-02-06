Previous
Reveal Time by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2105

Reveal Time

Shape, lines, low-key with a bit of high-key contrast - think that covers all bases over the week?

Thank you for putting my first post of this on TT (most surprised as it never made PP!)
6th February 2022 6th Feb 22

Lesley ace
Very neat
February 5th, 2022  
katy ace
Stunning light! FAV
February 5th, 2022  
