Photo 2106
Getting a Handle on Abstract
A week of cutlery for Flash of Red for me, continuing my abstract month.
7th February 2022
7th Feb 22
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
3387
photos
211
followers
87
following
Tags
lowkey
,
for2022
katy
ace
such a stunning image. Beautiful line of light across the handles!
February 7th, 2022
