Photo 2118
His n Her Kimonos
One more chess themes one, then no idea what I'm doing next week yet.
19th February 2022
19th Feb 22
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
3412
photos
211
followers
87
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
13th February 2022 4:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2022
Casablanca
ace
Unusual, I like them
February 19th, 2022
JackieR
ace
@casablanca
thank you! £8 from charity shop, just for 365 props!!
February 19th, 2022
Kathy A
ace
You have such an amazing chess set
February 19th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice capture
February 19th, 2022
