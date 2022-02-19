Previous
His n Her Kimonos by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
His n Her Kimonos

One more chess themes one, then no idea what I'm doing next week yet.
19th February 2022 19th Feb 22

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas )
Casablanca ace
Unusual, I like them
February 19th, 2022  
JackieR ace
@casablanca thank you! £8 from charity shop, just for 365 props!!
February 19th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
You have such an amazing chess set
February 19th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice capture
February 19th, 2022  
