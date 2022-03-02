Sign up
Photo 2129
Dwarf Daffs
I bought some bags of daffodil bulbs, really cheap, last year. They are tiny little things- that's why they were so cheap perhaps?
2nd March 2022
2nd Mar 22
3
2
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
3434
photos
213
followers
87
following
583% complete
2122
2123
2124
2125
2126
2127
2128
katy
ace
No telling why they were cheap but they were certainly worth every penny! A beautiful photo with spectacular bokeh
March 2nd, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
Love the focus and pastel look of this. We grow daffs. When they are spent, they usually have a big bulb and a bunch of little bitty ones. The little ones can grow, it usually takes them an extra season to really get going. Yours look great.
March 2nd, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
You have Tête-à-tête dwarf daffs. They are gorgeous.
March 2nd, 2022
