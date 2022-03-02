Previous
Next
Dwarf Daffs by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2129

Dwarf Daffs

I bought some bags of daffodil bulbs, really cheap, last year. They are tiny little things- that's why they were so cheap perhaps?
2nd March 2022 2nd Mar 22

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
583% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
No telling why they were cheap but they were certainly worth every penny! A beautiful photo with spectacular bokeh
March 2nd, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
Love the focus and pastel look of this. We grow daffs. When they are spent, they usually have a big bulb and a bunch of little bitty ones. The little ones can grow, it usually takes them an extra season to really get going. Yours look great.
March 2nd, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
You have Tête-à-tête dwarf daffs. They are gorgeous.
March 2nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise