How'd You Like Your Carrots? by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
How'd You Like Your Carrots?

Steamed al dente or over bokehed??
15th March 2022 15th Mar 22

JackieR

@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
katy
I would like mine overbokehed please! Lever and fabulously done.
March 14th, 2022  
Mary Siegle
Ha! At first glance I thought this was a hot dog. I like the artful strips of peel. The soft background with bokeh is in stark contrast to @randystreat Kathy’s crazy carrot. 🤣 Both provide splendid orange tones for the rainbow month.
March 14th, 2022  
Kathy
Lovely with the bokeh. Almost elegant I'd say.
March 14th, 2022  
Shutterbug
Love the setup for this orange image.
March 14th, 2022  
