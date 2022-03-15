Sign up
Photo 2142
How'd You Like Your Carrots?
Steamed al dente or over bokehed??
15th March 2022
15th Mar 22
4
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
3457
photos
213
followers
82
following
586% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
14th March 2022 2:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rainbow2022
katy
ace
I would like mine overbokehed please! Lever and fabulously done.
March 14th, 2022
Mary Siegle
ace
Ha! At first glance I thought this was a hot dog. I like the artful strips of peel. The soft background with bokeh is in stark contrast to
@randystreat
Kathy’s crazy carrot. 🤣 Both provide splendid orange tones for the rainbow month.
March 14th, 2022
Kathy
ace
Lovely with the bokeh. Almost elegant I'd say.
March 14th, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
Love the setup for this orange image.
March 14th, 2022
