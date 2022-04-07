Previous
Five Past Twelve by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2165

Five Past Twelve

Camera Club theme this month is to find beauty in the ordinary. In just one room of the house, in the town or out in the countryside. I laughed and smirked, been doing that for ages here on 365.

So continuing on with my phone photos series in a room, finding beauty........
7th April 2022 7th Apr 22

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Clever
April 7th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
This is so very clever. You had me thinking here. Well done!
April 7th, 2022  
Sally Ings ace
Very creative capture. Having a camera in hand certainly makes one see things differently
April 7th, 2022  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Great pov
April 7th, 2022  
