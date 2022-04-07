Sign up
Photo 2165
Five Past Twelve
Camera Club theme this month is to find beauty in the ordinary. In just one room of the house, in the town or out in the countryside. I laughed and smirked, been doing that for ages here on 365.
So continuing on with my phone photos series in a room, finding beauty........
7th April 2022
7th Apr 22
4
0
Tags
30-shots2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Clever
April 7th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
This is so very clever. You had me thinking here. Well done!
April 7th, 2022
Sally Ings
ace
Very creative capture. Having a camera in hand certainly makes one see things differently
April 7th, 2022
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Great pov
April 7th, 2022
