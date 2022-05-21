Previous
Cash Receipt by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2209

Cash Receipt

I converted the various collections of coins in our house into more manageable currency to use towards a big birthday celebration.
21st May 2022

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Started April 1st 2016
605% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
Some banks won't take small change now! That's worth more than a cup of coffee!
May 21st, 2022  
JackieR ace
@maggiemae some here have machines to pay directly into your account, mine doesnt- so I paid a10.9% fee!! But the coins had been out of mind for years so no loss
May 21st, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Every penny counts.
May 21st, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
They had a machine at the bank that counted up the coins, but it was found out that it routinely cheated customers and they had to take it out.
May 21st, 2022  
