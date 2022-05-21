Sign up
Photo 2209
Cash Receipt
I converted the various collections of coins in our house into more manageable currency to use towards a big birthday celebration.
21st May 2022
21st May 22
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
3597
photos
216
followers
87
following
Tags
mayhalf22
Maggiemae
ace
Some banks won't take small change now! That's worth more than a cup of coffee!
May 21st, 2022
JackieR
ace
@maggiemae
some here have machines to pay directly into your account, mine doesnt- so I paid a10.9% fee!! But the coins had been out of mind for years so no loss
May 21st, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Every penny counts.
May 21st, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
They had a machine at the bank that counted up the coins, but it was found out that it routinely cheated customers and they had to take it out.
May 21st, 2022
