Photo 2224
A Bumper Crop in the Making
Minute strawberries ripening, future guests will have a great harvest. In the background there is a white door to a secret garden, an overgrown, rewilded walled garden.
5th June 2022
5th Jun 22
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
3624
photos
214
followers
87
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
5th June 2022 3:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
30dayswild2022
,
do you see the aphid? shows size of the strawberries!
