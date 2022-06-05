Previous
A Bumper Crop in the Making by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2224

A Bumper Crop in the Making

Minute strawberries ripening, future guests will have a great harvest. In the background there is a white door to a secret garden, an overgrown, rewilded walled garden.
5th June 2022 5th Jun 22

JackieR

@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Photo Details

