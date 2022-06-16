Previous
umbrella by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2235

umbrella

So hot at Mottisfont today, brollies abounded! For 52 week challenge and why not the song challenge! as well!?
16th June 2022 16th Jun 22

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Cazzi ace
Wow! It certainly is hot out there today, glad you found a bit of shade!
June 16th, 2022  
