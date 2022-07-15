Previous
Next
Adam the Blacksmith's Hands by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2260

Adam the Blacksmith's Hands

Adam couldn't pose, was quite a way in the distance and the light was rubbish, so I'm chuffed with this addition to my hands project.

I do think his hands are very smooth and uncalloused for his job!
15th July 2022 15th Jul 22

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
619% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise