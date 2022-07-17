Previous
Faded Glory by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2262

Faded Glory

A huge thank you to you for getting these on TT when they were at their best. Today they are truly sad, but worthy of a photo!!

I know this looks like one from a few days ago, that one had been rotated and I cannot be bothered to take, and process, another one!
17th July 2022 17th Jul 22

