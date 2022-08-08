Previous
International Cat Day With "The Lodger" by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2284

International Cat Day With "The Lodger"

Olive really helped in filling the frame for me by sniffing and cheek rubbing my phone!! Got her in the end!!
8th August 2022 8th Aug 22

JackieR

@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Diana ace
What a great close up of your beautiful Olive! You should not call her the lodger anymore, but the Queen!
August 8th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
So cute.
August 8th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Oh she is such a pretty girl.
August 8th, 2022  
