Photo 2284
International Cat Day With "The Lodger"
Olive really helped in filling the frame for me by sniffing and cheek rubbing my phone!! Got her in the end!!
8th August 2022
8th Aug 22
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
8th August 2022 4:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
olive
,
make30
Diana
ace
What a great close up of your beautiful Olive! You should not call her the lodger anymore, but the Queen!
August 8th, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So cute.
August 8th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Oh she is such a pretty girl.
August 8th, 2022
