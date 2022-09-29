Previous
The Histogram Always Tells the Truth by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2336

The Histogram Always Tells the Truth

Another for my challenge from Sally to do a high contrast black and white image.

This is 50mm SOOC, in camera BnW, today's word (book - I used my AYWMC one, which opened to the title I've used) a song title The Camera Never Lies by Bucks Fizz, Abstract, and a six word story.

Other than finding links to so many challenges, the main challenge here was getting the lighting through the pages, gating it to direct the spread of light. The composition with 50mm lens was challenging, as I knew I wouldn't crop, straighten or process it. I want to sharpen or Gaussian blur it soooooooooooooooo much!!!
29th September 2022

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas )
Photo Details

JackieR
@salza Hi Sally a slightly different take on your challenge today. It does look for high contrast on black- so that may be cheating??
September 29th, 2022  
Casablanca
Still pretty effective as it stands, I like it!
September 29th, 2022  
Susan Wakely
My eye has immediately gone to the three pages 3,4 & 5 to the left. They look like blotting paper (in a positive way). I particularly like the texture light and shade.
September 29th, 2022  
