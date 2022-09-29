The Histogram Always Tells the Truth

Another for my challenge from Sally to do a high contrast black and white image.
This is 50mm SOOC, in camera BnW, today's word (book - I used my AYWMC one, which opened to the title I've used) a song title The Camera Never Lies by Bucks Fizz, Abstract, and a six word story.
Other than finding links to so many challenges, the main challenge here was getting the lighting through the pages, gating it to direct the spread of light. The composition with 50mm lens was challenging, as I knew I wouldn't crop, straighten or process it. I want to sharpen or Gaussian blur it soooooooooooooooo much!!!