Is it poetry if it's not in Rhyme?? by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2350

Is it poetry if it's not in Rhyme??

My friend called me a Philistine!!
I said this is a short story
As it doesn't rhyme!!

A notice at the end of someone's garden.
13th October 2022 13th Oct 22

JackieR

@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
