Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2352
Holy Trinity Church
An unprepossessing little Saxon church, purported to be the burial place of one of King Canute's daughters and definitely depicted in the Bayeux tapestry.
15th October 2022
15th Oct 22
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
3863
photos
209
followers
79
following
644% complete
View this month »
2345
2346
2347
2348
2349
2350
2351
2352
Latest from all albums
1343
2348
2349
1344
2350
2351
2352
1345
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
15th October 2022 2:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice leading line of the path to the church.
October 15th, 2022
Louise & Ken
How beautiful! What fun to visit "the other side of the world" with you!
October 15th, 2022
Casablanca
ace
What a gem of a place to visit
October 15th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close