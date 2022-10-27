Sign up
Photo 2364
Flux!!
The prompt this week is faceless portrait.
Applying flux to copper foil prior to soldering with lead is essential. It removes the copper oxide layer and enables the lead to flow.
Copper foiling is not without its risks, the least of which are cuts and burns. Inhaling the lead fumes may lead to lung diseases and brain changes (think the Mad Hatter whom Alice met in Wonderland).
27th October 2022
27th Oct 22
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Photo Details
Tags
52jr22
,
52wc-2022-w42
Diana
ace
Such perfection, what did you use for the heads?
October 27th, 2022
Sally Ings
ace
Busy hands, busy mind. Great response for the prompt.
October 27th, 2022
