Flux!! by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2364

Flux!!

The prompt this week is faceless portrait.

Applying flux to copper foil prior to soldering with lead is essential. It removes the copper oxide layer and enables the lead to flow.

Copper foiling is not without its risks, the least of which are cuts and burns. Inhaling the lead fumes may lead to lung diseases and brain changes (think the Mad Hatter whom Alice met in Wonderland).


27th October 2022 27th Oct 22

Photo Details

Diana ace
Such perfection, what did you use for the heads?
October 27th, 2022  
Sally Ings ace
Busy hands, busy mind. Great response for the prompt.
October 27th, 2022  
