Previous
Next
Well, they may have a copy too! by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2376

Well, they may have a copy too!

Just a bit of breakfast reading, a terrible habit I know!
8th November 2022 8th Nov 22

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
650% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
Uh Oh! Watch out @wakelys!

So cute and well done Jackie
November 8th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
You do have an entertaining reading list: How to kill your family, How to kill your best friend...
I'm not judging or anything... just saying
November 8th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise