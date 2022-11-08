Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2376
Well, they may have a copy too!
Just a bit of breakfast reading, a terrible habit I know!
8th November 2022
8th Nov 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
3908
photos
213
followers
82
following
650% complete
View this month »
2369
2370
2371
2372
2373
2374
2375
2376
Latest from all albums
2372
2373
1361
2374
152
1362
2375
2376
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
8th November 2022 2:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jrselfie22
,
fiveplustwo-spoonful
katy
ace
Uh Oh! Watch out
@wakelys
!
So cute and well done Jackie
November 8th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
You do have an entertaining reading list: How to kill your family, How to kill your best friend...
I'm not judging or anything... just saying
November 8th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
So cute and well done Jackie
I'm not judging or anything... just saying