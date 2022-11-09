Sign up
Photo 2377
Light Bulb Moment
These are trending on She Clicks FaceAche at the moment, not at all easy to achieve what the excellent photographers there are uploading!!
9th November 2022
9th Nov 22
2
1
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
2
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
9th November 2022 10:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
very over sharpened over saturated and over processed!
Mags
ace
It's fabulous!
November 9th, 2022
Hazel
ace
YES, knew it was yours! But where's the purple?!!
November 9th, 2022
