Photo 2378
Sunset Dining in the Shoppping Mall
My challenge was to present an image in the style of David Hilliard and this image just asked to be turned into a triptych, I hope in the style of Hilliard.
10th November 2022
10th Nov 22
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
JackieR
ace
@aecasey
Hello, I hope that this is in the style you requested, and interesting artist to view! Thanks for the chalenge :)
November 10th, 2022
Dawn
ace
A nice shot
November 10th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
A great example of David Hilliard.
November 10th, 2022
