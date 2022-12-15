Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2413
She Should Definitely Upload This One!
Don't you hate it when there's a sign in the way of a potentially good photo?
@quietpurplehaze
's husband moved it for us!!!
15th December 2022
15th Dec 22
1
1
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
3979
photos
210
followers
77
following
2406
2407
2408
2409
2410
2411
2412
2413
1389
2410
1390
2411
2412
1391
1392
2413
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
15th December 2022 5:33pm
Tags
christmice
Susan Wakely
ace
They are proving to be very helpful little mice.
December 15th, 2022
