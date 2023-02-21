Sign up
Photo 2481
Daedalus
A fabulous sculpture where HMS Daedalus used to be, now an "enterprise zone"
21st February 2023
21st Feb 23
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Photo Details
Tags
for2023
