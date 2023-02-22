Previous
Seascape by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2482

Seascape

Another dank, cold, grey day,
22nd February 2023 22nd Feb 23

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Delboy79 ace
Great shot uder the circs
February 22nd, 2023  
