Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2483
Screwscape
Laura challenged me to make an abstract landscape, do you think this is sufficiently abstract or just a bit screwed??
23rd February 2023
23rd Feb 23
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
4107
photos
214
followers
89
following
680% complete
View this month »
2476
2477
2478
2479
2480
2481
2482
2483
Latest from all albums
2480
1431
1432
2481
1433
2482
1434
2483
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-blackwhite
,
getpushedjackier
,
for2023
,
etsooi-149
,
get-pushed-551
JackieR
ace
@la_photographic
here you go Laura, hope it's aabstract enough?
February 23rd, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
I like the nuts and bolts of your city.
February 23rd, 2023
Cazzi
ace
Brilliant creativity and I love your description too, made me chuckle.
February 23rd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close