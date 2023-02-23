Previous
Screwscape by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2483

Screwscape

Laura challenged me to make an abstract landscape, do you think this is sufficiently abstract or just a bit screwed??
23rd February 2023 23rd Feb 23

JackieR ace
@la_photographic here you go Laura, hope it's aabstract enough?
February 23rd, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
I like the nuts and bolts of your city.
February 23rd, 2023  
Cazzi ace
Brilliant creativity and I love your description too, made me chuckle.
February 23rd, 2023  
