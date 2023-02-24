Sign up
Photo 2484
High Tide on ANOTHER Grey Day
This is very much my happy place to wander, take a camera, ponder and just be. ( Not the pub!!! The harbour!!!)
24th February 2023
24th Feb 23
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Tags
for2023
,
langstone mill
Hazel
ace
Great mono with lots of variety in the tones!
February 24th, 2023
Diana
ace
Amazing capture and scene.
February 24th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A lovely image
February 24th, 2023
Gillian Brown
Lovely scene.
February 24th, 2023
365 Project
close