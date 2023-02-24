Previous
High Tide on ANOTHER Grey Day by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2484

High Tide on ANOTHER Grey Day

This is very much my happy place to wander, take a camera, ponder and just be. ( Not the pub!!! The harbour!!!)
24th February 2023 24th Feb 23

JackieR

The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Hazel ace
Great mono with lots of variety in the tones!
February 24th, 2023  
Diana ace
Amazing capture and scene.
February 24th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A lovely image
February 24th, 2023  
Gillian Brown
Lovely scene.
February 24th, 2023  
