Previous
Next
Moss by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2490

Moss

The birds are hoiking the moss out of the guttering and lobbing it on the ground. Presume they then only take the choicest bits for their nests, as there's loads of it on the patio.
2nd March 2023 2nd Mar 23

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
682% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
what a mess they make, it gave you a great photo op though.
March 2nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise