Sea Holly/Eryngium/Miss Wilmott's Ghost by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2491

Sea Holly/Eryngium/Miss Wilmott's Ghost

Here is tomorrow's today, rather that the day after for yesterday.
3rd March 2023 3rd Mar 23

JackieR

Joanne Diochon ace
I'm jealous. I've always wanted on of these in my garden but, when I tried, it didn't like the conditions and just died. :( Love how you have captured the plant detail and the drops of water oozing out.
March 2nd, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Fab Fab fab.
March 2nd, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
interesting, I don't know this one
March 2nd, 2023  
