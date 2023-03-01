Previous
Damp Daff by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2489

Damp Daff

Week one will be things from the garden (except blue day) using 100mm macro lens PLUS all the extension tubes (and tripod thingy wotsit).

The tubes do not link electronically to my camera, hence aperture needs to be set before attaching them, making DoF shallow this week..
1st March 2023 1st Mar 23

Wylie ace
Now that's yellow!
March 1st, 2023  
Jacqueline ace
So happy to see colour again….great macro!
March 1st, 2023  
