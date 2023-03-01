Sign up
Photo 2489
Damp Daff
Week one will be things from the garden (except blue day) using 100mm macro lens PLUS all the extension tubes (and tripod thingy wotsit).
The tubes do not link electronically to my camera, hence aperture needs to be set before attaching them, making DoF shallow this week..
1st March 2023
1st Mar 23
2
2
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
4119
photos
216
followers
91
following
681% complete
2482
2483
2484
2485
2486
2487
2488
2489
1437
2486
2487
1438
165
1439
2488
2489
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
1st March 2023 10:10am
Tags
yellow
,
macro
,
abstract
,
rainbow2023
,
mar23words
Wylie
ace
Now that's yellow!
March 1st, 2023
Jacqueline
ace
So happy to see colour again….great macro!
March 1st, 2023
