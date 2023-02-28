Previous
Found a Round - Displayed in Landscape by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2488

Found a Round - Displayed in Landscape

This egg poacher is all that remains from a set gifted to my parents 66 years ago next month.

Had fun combining this month's themes.
28th February 2023 28th Feb 23

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
A great old school poacher.
February 28th, 2023  
Cathy Donohoue ace
Super. I think I have one somewhere.
February 28th, 2023  
