Photo 2522
Wallis and Friend
Honestly! You leave them unsupervised for a moment and they wander off and meet a dodgy individual.
Brian turned out to be quite harmless, and is now living in the lap of luxury in the Council's side of the fence.
3rd April 2023
3rd Apr 23
3
1
Tags
christmice
,
one-shot2023
Brian
ace
Ha ha ha! Classic portrait!
April 3rd, 2023
katy
ace
Excellent portrait of Brian With fabulous light and detail.
The tag should be 30- shots2023
April 3rd, 2023
Casablanca
ace
Hello Brian! Handsome dude you are......helpfully eating elsewhere!
April 3rd, 2023
The tag should be 30- shots2023