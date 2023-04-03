Previous
Wallis and Friend by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Wallis and Friend

Honestly! You leave them unsupervised for a moment and they wander off and meet a dodgy individual.

Brian turned out to be quite harmless, and is now living in the lap of luxury in the Council's side of the fence.
JackieR

@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Started April 1st 2016
Brian ace
Ha ha ha! Classic portrait!
April 3rd, 2023  
katy ace
Excellent portrait of Brian With fabulous light and detail.

The tag should be 30- shots2023
April 3rd, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Hello Brian! Handsome dude you are......helpfully eating elsewhere!
April 3rd, 2023  
