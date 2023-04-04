Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2523
Shadowplay
Wallis and Camilla enjoyed being out in the sun
4th April 2023
4th Apr 23
4
3
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
4191
photos
221
followers
98
following
691% complete
View this month »
2516
2517
2518
2519
2520
2521
2522
2523
Latest from all albums
168
1467
2520
1468
2521
2522
1469
2523
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
4th April 2023 11:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
christmice
,
30-shots2023
Brian
ace
Brilliant setting and POV
April 4th, 2023
Babs
ace
Maybe they are singing Me and My Shadow
April 4th, 2023
Annie D
ace
Ha..brilliant
April 4th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
Great shadow
April 4th, 2023
close